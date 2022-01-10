Insider Selling: Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) CRO Sells $2,000,174.26 in Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $42.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradata has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Teradata by 18.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Teradata by 7.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Teradata by 20.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teradata by 33.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Teradata by 17.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

