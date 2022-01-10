Insider Selling: JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) CEO Sells $87,178.00 in Stock

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $87,178.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of JAKK opened at $9.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $15.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.83. The stock has a market cap of $91.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.65.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.40. JAKKS Pacific had a positive return on equity of 115.58% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $236.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 11.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 47,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 39,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

