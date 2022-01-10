Insider Selling: EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) CFO Sells $375,975.75 in Stock

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $98.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.13 and its 200 day moving average is $82.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.02. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 31.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

