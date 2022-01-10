Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Sells $21,590.00 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $21,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $17,000.00.
- On Friday, November 5th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $21,500.00.
ARQT stock opened at $18.66 on Monday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The company has a market cap of $938.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.88.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,248,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,945,000 after purchasing an additional 46,661 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,992,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,451,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 40.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 924,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,242,000 after acquiring an additional 268,537 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 21,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.
About Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
