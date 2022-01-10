Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Sells $21,590.00 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $21,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $17,000.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $21,500.00.

ARQT stock opened at $18.66 on Monday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The company has a market cap of $938.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.88.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,248,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,945,000 after purchasing an additional 46,661 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,992,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,451,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 40.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 924,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,242,000 after acquiring an additional 268,537 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 21,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

