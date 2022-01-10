Insider Buying: National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Acquires 14 Shares of Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG) insider John Pettigrew acquired 14 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,060 ($14.28) per share, with a total value of £148.40 ($199.97).

John Pettigrew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, John Pettigrew acquired 15 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,026 ($13.83) per share, with a total value of £153.90 ($207.38).

On Monday, November 8th, John Pettigrew acquired 15 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 955 ($12.87) per share, with a total value of £143.25 ($193.03).

NG traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,053.80 ($14.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,441,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,807. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of GBX 805.40 ($10.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,093.40 ($14.73). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,014.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 960.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of £38.12 billion and a PE ratio of 24.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 17.21 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($13.74) to GBX 1,050 ($14.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,048.17 ($14.12).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

