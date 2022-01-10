Insider Buying: Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Insider Buys 12,350 Shares of Stock

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) insider Robert Stan purchased 12,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £16,919.50 ($22,799.49).

Robert Stan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Robert Stan purchased 22,500 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £28,800 ($38,808.79).

LON APF opened at GBX 138.80 ($1.87) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £296.73 million and a PE ratio of -81.65. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a one year low of GBX 119.41 ($1.61) and a one year high of GBX 162 ($2.18). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 131.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 133.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Several equities analysts have commented on APF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.96) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 170 ($2.29) to GBX 180 ($2.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

