Inscription Capital LLC Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $263.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.59 and a 200 day moving average of $257.68. The firm has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

