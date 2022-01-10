Inscription Capital LLC Makes New $584,000 Investment in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 25.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 50.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter valued at $108,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Macquarie raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.63.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $52.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.06, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.21. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $102.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.71 and a 200 day moving average of $64.94.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

