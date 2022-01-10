Inscription Capital LLC Makes New $490,000 Investment in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

VIS opened at $202.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.85. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $164.52 and a one year high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

