Inscription Capital LLC Invests $419,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,895 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,944,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,509,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $130,697,000 after buying an additional 1,348,512 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $422,347,000 after buying an additional 1,153,930 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,011,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $211,061,000 after buying an additional 944,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

WBA opened at $53.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average of $48.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 65.19%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.56.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

