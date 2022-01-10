Inscription Capital LLC Has $851,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Inscription Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 80.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,418 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 170,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,740,000 after purchasing an additional 19,527 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 223,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,057,000 after purchasing an additional 37,191 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $179.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $165.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.61 and its 200-day moving average is $191.05.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. Citigroup lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.30.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

