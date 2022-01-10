Inscription Capital LLC Has $420,000 Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 79.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 138.2% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $60,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP stock opened at $126.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.99. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.