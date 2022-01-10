Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Analysts expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.77) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.73). Inogen reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 234.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inogen.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.69 million. Inogen had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.11%. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

NASDAQ INGN opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.74. The company has a market cap of $737.85 million, a P/E ratio of 66.27 and a beta of 0.97. Inogen has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $82.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Inogen by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $153,242,000 after acquiring an additional 101,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,341,000 after purchasing an additional 38,368 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 740,144 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,893,000 after purchasing an additional 32,159 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,910,000 after purchasing an additional 80,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 514,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,190,000 after purchasing an additional 26,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inogen (INGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.