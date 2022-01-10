ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Short Interest Down 26.4% in December

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the November 30th total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

ING stock opened at $14.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $15.65.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ING shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 5.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,377,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,849 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ING Groep by 46.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,233,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,134 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ING Groep by 188.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,892,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ING Groep by 399.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,532,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter valued at $9,541,000. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

