Independent Order of Foresters Sells 1,828 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Independent Order of Foresters lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF makes up 0.8% of Independent Order of Foresters’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Independent Order of Foresters’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSTA. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 134.0% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 105.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 65.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $117,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.82. 114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,900. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $38.48 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.67.

