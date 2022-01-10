Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.34.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IRT shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE IRT traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,250. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 81.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.68. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.