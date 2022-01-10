Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$58.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMO. TD Securities raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. CSFB set a C$48.00 price target on Imperial Oil and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$47.55.

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$48.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. The stock has a market cap of C$33.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.77. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$24.01 and a 12 month high of C$48.71.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.17 billion. On average, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 5.3200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.68%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

