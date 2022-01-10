Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives $44.73 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.92.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,940. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $38.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 1.83.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.2189 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

