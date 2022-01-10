Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stake Increased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,224 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $34,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $47,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 241.9% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,180.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $370.36 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $341.03 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $380.14 and a 200-day moving average of $430.70.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.35, for a total transaction of $41,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total transaction of $1,204,985.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,315 shares of company stock worth $5,881,925. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $439.31.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

