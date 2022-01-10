IFS Advisors LLC Sells 540 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

IFS Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF makes up 0.4% of IFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 146,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,062 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 21,944 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FREL traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,280. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.14. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

