IFS Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

IFS Advisors LLC decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of IFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,941,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,676 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,999,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,831,000 after acquiring an additional 889,665 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,134,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after acquiring an additional 61,893 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 701,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,334,000 after acquiring an additional 68,176 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 548,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after acquiring an additional 34,537 shares during the period.

FREL stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.88. 6,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,280. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.14. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $34.94.

