IFS Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 245,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,060,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 9.7% of IFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. IFS Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,461 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,759,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 527,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 161,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 99,952 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.64. 9,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,927. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $61.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

