IFS Advisors LLC Has $789,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

IFS Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.5% of IFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 871.5% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 597,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,865,000 after acquiring an additional 536,407 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,019,000 after acquiring an additional 510,435 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,526,000 after acquiring an additional 363,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,760.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,842,000 after acquiring an additional 361,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,447,850,000 after buying an additional 326,909 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $7.52 on Monday, hitting $283.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,200. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $302.06. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $226.77 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

