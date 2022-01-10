Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1,595.1% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Moody’s by 88.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after buying an additional 18,548 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 4.0% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its position in Moody’s by 22.6% during the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 212,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,335,000 after buying an additional 39,151 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Moody’s by 6.4% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 42,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total transaction of $181,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $372.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.54. The company has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $261.38 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on MCO. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.55.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

