Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $3,783,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $95.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.90 and a 52-week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.93.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

