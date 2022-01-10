Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,588 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC raised its position in General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in General Motors by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $62.27 on Monday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.35.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

