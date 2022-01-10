Ieq Capital LLC Has $752,000 Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $166.66 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.50 and a 12-month high of $171.68. The stock has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 117.37 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.58 and a 200-day moving average of $148.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.42.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.