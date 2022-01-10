Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €13.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been assigned a €13.50 ($15.34) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IBE. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.50 ($13.07) price target on Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays set a €14.20 ($16.14) price target on Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.40 ($12.95) price target on Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €12.10 ($13.75) target price on Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($12.73) target price on Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.02 ($13.66).

Iberdrola has a twelve month low of €5.87 ($6.67) and a twelve month high of €7.30 ($8.30).

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.