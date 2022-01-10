Hyman Charles D Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hyman Charles D decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $38,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.48.

Shares of WFC opened at $55.00 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $225.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.