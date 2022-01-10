Hyman Charles D Acquires 4,136 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,550 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $62,257,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,718,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $1,369,000. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.63.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,000,012 shares of company stock worth $314,768,610. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $265.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $663.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.28 and its 200-day moving average is $241.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

