Hxro (HXRO) Price Hits $0.46 on Exchanges

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Hxro has a market cap of $179.48 million and approximately $38,364.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hxro has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Hxro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00065000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005535 BTC.

Hxro Profile

Hxro is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 392,181,334 coins. Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

