Humana’s (HUM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $500.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $488.84.

HUM stock opened at $363.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $444.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.65. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Humana will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Humana by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,226,000 after buying an additional 2,418,848 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after buying an additional 1,612,251 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,330,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Humana by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,867,000 after buying an additional 626,652 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Humana by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,499,000 after buying an additional 448,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

