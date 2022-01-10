Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Lowered to $452.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $529.00 to $452.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HUM. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $479.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $488.84.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $363.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $444.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.65. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. Humana has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 25,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,741,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $7,044,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 784,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,396,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $611,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

