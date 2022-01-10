Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Trims Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,964,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,166,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,931,000 after purchasing an additional 129,810 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,946,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000.

IGSB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.58. 11,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,243,240. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.59 and a 1-year high of $55.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

