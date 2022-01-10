Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,579,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,216,000 after buying an additional 170,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 64,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 34,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.49. The stock had a trading volume of 872,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,404,230. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.58. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

