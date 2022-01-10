Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

BATS FLOT traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249,703 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.76.

