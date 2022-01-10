H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at CIBC

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$19.50 to C$15.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.89.

Shares of TSE:HR.UN opened at C$13.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.72. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$11.99 and a one year high of C$17.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.29.

In other news, Director Ronald C. Rutman bought 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$462,311.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,374,800 shares in the company, valued at C$18,076,970.24. Also, Director Alexander Danial Avery bought 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.20 per share, with a total value of C$518,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,353,400. Insiders have acquired a total of 92,160 shares of company stock worth $1,371,113 over the last 90 days.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

