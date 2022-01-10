H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.26% of H&R Block worth $11,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in H&R Block by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in H&R Block by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 55,597 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in H&R Block by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in H&R Block by 445.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.12. 26,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,004. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Gerard bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

