Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $237.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $229.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Honeywell International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $238.08.

NASDAQ HON opened at $215.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.63. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,383 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 22.1% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 96,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,091,000 after acquiring an additional 17,409 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $303,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

