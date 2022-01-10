HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will report sales of $86.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.80 million and the lowest is $84.60 million. HomeStreet posted sales of $100.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year sales of $348.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $346.00 million to $351.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $330.13 million, with estimates ranging from $324.90 million to $341.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HomeStreet.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $81.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HMST shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 288.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 22,944 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 82,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in HomeStreet by 2.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMST traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.19. 9,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,340. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.03. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $56.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.94%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeStreet (HMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.