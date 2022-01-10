Hollywood Bowl Group’s (BOWL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

BOWL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.77) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 280 ($3.77) to GBX 300 ($4.04) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

Shares of LON:BOWL opened at GBX 245.50 ($3.31) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £418.90 million and a P/E ratio of 245.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 230.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 235.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 1-year low of GBX 181.50 ($2.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 284 ($3.83).

In other news, insider Stephen Burns sold 159,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.18), for a total value of £376,995.84 ($508,012.18).

About Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.