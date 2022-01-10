Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Hits New 1-Year High at $264.00

Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 264 ($3.56) and last traded at GBX 260 ($3.50), with a volume of 790019 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245.50 ($3.31).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOWL. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 300 ($4.04) to GBX 320 ($4.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.77) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The company has a market cap of £443.64 million and a P/E ratio of 260.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 230.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 235.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In related news, insider Stephen Burns sold 159,744 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.18), for a total transaction of £376,995.84 ($508,012.18).

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

