Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Cut to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HLT. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.47.

HLT stock opened at $152.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.39. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $98.57 and a 52 week high of $159.21. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,169.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,722 shares of company stock valued at $31,207,817 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

