High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.
High Income Securities Fund has increased its dividend by 52.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE PCF traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $8.71. 97,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,256. High Income Securities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.24.
About High Income Securities Fund
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
