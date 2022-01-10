High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

High Income Securities Fund has increased its dividend by 52.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE PCF traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $8.71. 97,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,256. High Income Securities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in High Income Securities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of High Income Securities Fund worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

About High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

