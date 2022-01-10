HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) Short Interest Update

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 908,700 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the November 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in HF Foods Group by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Foods Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Foods Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 14.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HF Foods Group alerts:

Shares of HF Foods Group stock opened at $9.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. HF Foods Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.85. The company has a market cap of $478.64 million, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.52.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $215.54 million during the quarter.

HF Foods Group Company Profile

HF Foods Group, Inc is a food service distributor and marketer. It distributes fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products primarily to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers throughout the Southeast, Pacific, and Mountain West regions of the United States. The firm currently has 14 distribution centers along the U.S.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for HF Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.