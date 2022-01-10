HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HEXO shares. CIBC lowered shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$7.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:HEXO opened at $0.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $209.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.22 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 157.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that HEXO will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEXO in the second quarter worth about $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of HEXO by 86.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 141,613 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of HEXO by 119.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 48,904 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO in the second quarter worth approximately $5,220,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO in the second quarter worth approximately $5,220,000. Institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis.

