Heritage Trust Co Sells 993 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGE opened at $37.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $38.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.79%.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $102,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OGE. Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

