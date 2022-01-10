Heritage Trust Co Sells 338 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Heritage Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 71,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its position in Duke Energy by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $104.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.