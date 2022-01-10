Heritage Trust Co Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $428.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $429.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.71. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $338.57 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

