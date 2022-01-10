Heritage Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,172 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Broadcom by 97.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 135.1% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.89.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO stock opened at $619.15 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $596.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $526.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $255.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

